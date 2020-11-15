Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Green Bay

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-7; Green Bay 6-2

What to Know

This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.88 points per game. They will take on the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Jaguars stagger in eager to bring about an end to their seven-game losing streak.

Jacksonville was close but no cigar last week as they fell 27-25 to the Houston Texans. The losing side was boosted by WR D.J. Chark, who caught seven passes for one TD and 146 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Chark has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Green Bay and the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Packers wrapped it up with a 34-17 victory on the road. QB Aaron Rodgers continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 305 yards on 31 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rodgers' 52-yard TD bomb to WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the second quarter.

The Jaguars have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Green Bay's win lifted them to 6-2 while Jacksonville's defeat dropped them down to 1-7. The Packers have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.63 points per game. We'll see if Jacksonville can find some way to disarm them.

Odds

The Packers are a big 14-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.