Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Green Bay

Current Records: Tennessee 10-4; Green Bay 11-3

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers will compete for holiday cheer at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Tennessee took their game against the Detroit Lions last week by a conclusive 46-25 score. The Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill was on fire, passing for three TDs and 273 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tannehill's 75-yard TD bomb to WR Corey Davis in the first quarter. Tannehill's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Green Bay beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16 last week. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. It was another big night for Green Bay's RB Aaron Jones, who rushed for one TD and 145 yards on 20 carries.

Tennessee is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Tennessee is now 10-4 while the Packers sit at 11-3. The Titans are 6-3 after wins this season, Green Bay 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Odds

The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.