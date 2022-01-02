Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Green Bay

Current Records: Minnesota 7-8; Green Bay 12-3

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings will face off in an NFC North clash at 8:20 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Lambeau Field. The Packers are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Green Bay ultimately received the gift of a 24-22 win from a begrudging Cleveland squad last week. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Among those leading the charge for Green Bay was WR Davante Adams, who caught ten passes for two TDs and 114 yards.

Green Bay's defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. CB Rasul Douglas picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Los Angeles Rams last week, falling 30-23. No one had a standout game offensively for Minnesota, but they got scores from RB Alexander Mattison and WR K.J. Osborn. QB Kirk Cousins ended up with a passer rating of 144.10.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Vikings. K Greg Joseph delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Green Bay is now 12-3 while Minnesota sits at 7-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay enters the contest with only five thrown interceptions, which is the best in the league. The Vikings are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the NFL when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only seven on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won seven out of their last 13 games against Green Bay.