How to watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game
How to watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Carolina (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)
Current Records: Carolina 0-1-0; Tampa Bay 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Carolina 7-9-0; Tampa Bay 5-11-0;
What to Know
Carolina has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Tampa Bay at Bank of America Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Carolina winning the first 42-28 at home and Tampa Bay taking the second 24-17.
Last week, the Panthers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 27-30 loss against the Rams. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.
The last time they met, Tampa Bay was the 27-9 winner over San Francisco. Last Sunday? They had no such luck. Tampa Bay took a 17-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Francisco.
Both teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers were fourth in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 133.5 on average. The Buccaneers displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the NFL in passing yards per game, closing the year with 334.90 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.96
Odds
The Panthers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Carolina have won five out of their last eight games against Tampa Bay.
- Dec 02, 2018 - Tampa Bay 24 vs. Carolina 17
- Nov 04, 2018 - Carolina 42 vs. Tampa Bay 28
- Dec 24, 2017 - Carolina 22 vs. Tampa Bay 19
- Oct 29, 2017 - Tampa Bay 3 vs. Carolina 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - Tampa Bay 17 vs. Carolina 16
- Oct 10, 2016 - Carolina 14 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Jan 03, 2016 - Carolina 38 vs. Tampa Bay 10
- Oct 04, 2015 - Tampa Bay 23 vs. Carolina 37
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Panthers vs Buccaneers odds, TNF picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Bucs vs. Panthers game 10,000 times
-
Week 2: How to watch Patriots-Dolphins
The Patriots are heavy favorites against Miami in Week 2
-
Austin battling concussion in Week 2
The season is young, but the veteran wideout is already being monitored by the Cowboys medical...
-
Week 2: How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders
The Chiefs and Raiders are 1-0 entering Sunday
-
NFL Week 2: How to watch Bills-Giants
It's an early battle for the pride of New York when the Giants and Bills face off in Week 2
-
Top Picks: What to bet in Bucs-Panthers
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets