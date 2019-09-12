How to watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Carolina (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)

Current Records: Carolina 0-1-0; Tampa Bay 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Carolina 7-9-0; Tampa Bay 5-11-0;

What to Know

Carolina has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Tampa Bay at Bank of America Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday. The teams split their matchups last year, with Carolina winning the first 42-28 at home and Tampa Bay taking the second 24-17.

Last week, the Panthers couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 27-30 loss against the Rams. A silver lining for the Panthers was the play of Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 carries.

The last time they met, Tampa Bay was the 27-9 winner over San Francisco. Last Sunday? They had no such luck. Tampa Bay took a 17-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Francisco.

Both teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers were fourth in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 133.5 on average. The Buccaneers displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the NFL in passing yards per game, closing the year with 334.90 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

NFL Network

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.96

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Carolina have won five out of their last eight games against Tampa Bay.