Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Carolina

Current Records: Tampa Bay 3-3; Carolina 1-5

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won both of their matches against the Carolina Panthers last season (32-6 and 41-17) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Buccaneers are on the road again on Sunday and play against Carolina at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Bank of America Stadium. Tampa Bay won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy an 11-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread favored Tampa Bay this past Sunday, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 20-18 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Tampa Bay, who fell 30-27 when the teams previously met in September of 2018. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but RB Leonard Fournette led the way with one touchdown. QB Tom Brady ended up with a passer rating of 121.80.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 12. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, falling 24-10. QB P.J. Walker had a pretty forgettable game, passing for only 60 yards on 16 attempts.

This next game looks promising for the Buccaneers, who are favored by a full 11 points. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

The losses put Tampa Bay at 3-3 and Carolina at 1-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Tampa Bay is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 67.5 on average. Carolina has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 260 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a big 11-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tampa Bay have won eight out of their last 14 games against Carolina.