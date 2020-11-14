Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Carolina

Current Records: Tampa Bay 6-3; Carolina 3-6

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers may be playing at home on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. Carolina and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Carolina might have drawn first blood against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, but it was Kansas City who got the last laugh. It was a hard-fought game, but Carolina had to settle for a 33-31 loss against Kansas City. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Carolina, who fell 20-17 when the teams previously met in November of 2016. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from RB Christian McCaffrey, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching ten passes for one TD and 82 yards, and QB Teddy Bridgewater, who passed for two TDs and 310 yards on 49 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 140.10.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay entered their contest against the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 38-3 bruising that Tampa Bay suffered. They were down 31 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing working slightly against Tampa Bay was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Ronald Jones, who rushed for nine yards on three carries.

The losses put Carolina at 3-6 and the Buccaneers at a reciprocal 6-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Carolina, Tampa Bay enters the matchup with only 77.9 rushing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Carolina have won six out of their last 11 games against Tampa Bay.