How to watch Panthers vs. Rams: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Carolina (home) vs. L.A. Rams (away)

Last Season Records: Carolina 7-9-0; L.A. Rams 13-3-0;

What to Know

Carolina and the Rams are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina struggled last year, ending up 7-9. On the other hand, the Rams enjoyed a 13-3 record and almost won it all, losing the Super Bowl 3-13 to New England.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers were fourth in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 133.5 on average. The Rams displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked second in the league in overall touchdowns, closing the season with 55 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a slight 2 point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.