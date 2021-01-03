Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Carolina

Current Records: New Orleans 11-4; Carolina 5-10

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are 2-8 against the New Orleans Saints since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Carolina and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Panthers beat the Washington Football Team 20-13 last week. The Carolina offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. Among those leading the charge for Carolina was WR Curtis Samuel, who caught five passes for 106 yards. Samuel's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago.

Carolina's defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS Tre Boston and MLB Tahir Whitehead.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 219 more yards than your opponent like New Orleans did last Friday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. The stars were brightly shining for the Saints in a 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. RB Alvin Kamara was a one-man wrecking crew for New Orleans, rushing for six TDs and 155 yards on 22 carries. This was the first time Kamara has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Not surprisingly, Kamara's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

New Orleans is now 11-4 while Carolina sits at 5-10. New Orleans has clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the NFC. Carolina has been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina is fifth worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only 16 on the season. To make matters even worse for Carolina, the Saints come into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL at 29. So the cards are definitely stacked in New Orleans' favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $83.34

Odds

The Saints are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won eight out of their last 12 games against Carolina.