Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Carolina
Current Records: New Orleans 11-4; Carolina 5-10
What to Know
The Carolina Panthers are 2-8 against the New Orleans Saints since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Carolina and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Panthers beat the Washington Football Team 20-13 last week. The Carolina offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. Among those leading the charge for Carolina was WR Curtis Samuel, who caught five passes for 106 yards. Samuel's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago.
Carolina's defense was the real showstopper, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS Tre Boston and MLB Tahir Whitehead.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 219 more yards than your opponent like New Orleans did last Friday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. The stars were brightly shining for the Saints in a 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. RB Alvin Kamara was a one-man wrecking crew for New Orleans, rushing for six TDs and 155 yards on 22 carries. This was the first time Kamara has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Not surprisingly, Kamara's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
New Orleans is now 11-4 while Carolina sits at 5-10. New Orleans has clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the NFC. Carolina has been eliminated from playoff contention.
The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina is fifth worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only 16 on the season. To make matters even worse for Carolina, the Saints come into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL at 29. So the cards are definitely stacked in New Orleans' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $83.34
Odds
The Saints are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New Orleans have won eight out of their last 12 games against Carolina.
- Oct 25, 2020 - New Orleans 27 vs. Carolina 24
- Dec 29, 2019 - New Orleans 42 vs. Carolina 10
- Nov 24, 2019 - New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 31
- Dec 30, 2018 - Carolina 33 vs. New Orleans 14
- Dec 17, 2018 - New Orleans 12 vs. Carolina 9
- Jan 07, 2018 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 21
- Sep 24, 2017 - New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 13
- Nov 17, 2016 - Carolina 23 vs. New Orleans 20
- Oct 16, 2016 - New Orleans 41 vs. Carolina 38
- Dec 06, 2015 - Carolina 41 vs. New Orleans 38
- Sep 27, 2015 - Carolina 27 vs. New Orleans 22