How to watch Panthers vs. Saints: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Carolina

Current Records: New Orleans 12-3; Carolina 5-10

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are staring down a pretty large 13-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's contest. Carolina and the New Orleans Saints will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is limping into the game on a seven-game losing streak.

Last week, the Panthers got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Indianapolis Colts an easy 38-6 win. A silver lining for Carolina was the play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who caught 15 passes for 119 yards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.

New Orleans' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Tennessee's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 24 yards. Leading the way was OLB A.J. Klein and his two sacks. Klein now has 2.5 sacks through Week 16.

It was close but no cigar for Carolina as they fell 34-31 to New Orleans the last time the two teams met in November. A big part of the Panthers' success was QB Kyle Allen, so the Saints will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a big 13-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against Carolina.