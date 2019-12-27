How to watch Panthers vs. Saints: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Panthers vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Carolina
Current Records: New Orleans 12-3; Carolina 5-10
What to Know
The Carolina Panthers are staring down a pretty large 13-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's contest. Carolina and the New Orleans Saints will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is limping into the game on a seven-game losing streak.
Last week, the Panthers got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Indianapolis Colts an easy 38-6 win. A silver lining for Carolina was the play of RB Christian McCaffrey, who caught 15 passes for 119 yards.
Meanwhile, New Orleans had a touchdown and change to spare in a 38-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.
New Orleans' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Tennessee's offensive line for a total of five sacks for a loss of 24 yards. Leading the way was OLB A.J. Klein and his two sacks. Klein now has 2.5 sacks through Week 16.
It was close but no cigar for Carolina as they fell 34-31 to New Orleans the last time the two teams met in November. A big part of the Panthers' success was QB Kyle Allen, so the Saints will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a big 13-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against Carolina.
- Nov 24, 2019 - New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 31
- Dec 30, 2018 - Carolina 33 vs. New Orleans 14
- Dec 17, 2018 - New Orleans 12 vs. Carolina 9
- Jan 07, 2018 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 26
- Dec 03, 2017 - New Orleans 31 vs. Carolina 21
- Sep 24, 2017 - New Orleans 34 vs. Carolina 13
- Nov 17, 2016 - Carolina 23 vs. New Orleans 20
- Oct 16, 2016 - New Orleans 41 vs. Carolina 38
- Dec 06, 2015 - Carolina 41 vs. New Orleans 38
- Sep 27, 2015 - Carolina 27 vs. New Orleans 22
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 17 NFL picks, odds, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 17 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
DAL vs. WAS: How to watch, more
It's now-or-never for Dallas, but Washington wants to play spoiler
-
Week 17 best bets: Titans offer value
Plus more of Will Brinson's best bets for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season
-
Fan react to Raiders' new stadium
Fans already have opinions on the stadium
-
Legendary expert releases Week 17 parlay
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in his top Week 17 NFL parlay.
-
Dak has strong take on Garrett's future
He's not wrong, but he's not entirely right, either
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game