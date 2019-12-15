How to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Panthers vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Seattle @ Carolina
Current Records: Seattle 10-3; Carolina 5-8
What to Know
The Carolina Panthers will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 6-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Seattle Seahawks will meet up at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
The contest between the Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons last week was not a total blowout, but with the Panthers falling 40-20, it was darn close. Carolina was down 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
There was early excitement for Seattle after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Los Angeles Rams who ended up claiming the real prize. The matchup between them was not particularly close, with Seattle falling 28-12. Their only touchdown came from DB Quandre Diggs.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina enters the game with 17 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the league. The Seahawks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 26 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.34
Odds
The Seahawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Carolina and Seattle both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 25, 2018 - Seattle 30 vs. Carolina 27
- Dec 04, 2016 - Seattle 40 vs. Carolina 7
- Jan 17, 2016 - Carolina 31 vs. Seattle 24
- Oct 18, 2015 - Carolina 27 vs. Seattle 23
Watch This Game Live
-
