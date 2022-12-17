Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Carolina

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-8; Carolina 5-8

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

After constant struggles on the road, Carolina has finally found some success away from home. They got past the Seattle Seahawks with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 30-24. Carolina's RB Chuba Hubbard filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 12 points for Carolina. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 16-14 to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. QB Mitchell Trubisky had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions. Trubisky ended up with a passer rating of 141.60.

This next game is expected to be close, with Carolina going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Panthers' win brought them up to 5-8 while the Steelers' loss pulled them down to an identical 5-8. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Carolina is second worst in the NFL in passing touchdowns, with only 11 on the season. Pittsburghs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only nine on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.