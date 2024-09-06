The New England Patriots are headed to the Queen City to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and both teams will have a different starting quarterback than who lined up behind center to end the 2023 season. The Patriots moved on from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe due to poor play, while the Bengals are getting their star Joe Burrow back, after he missed the end of the season due to injury.

The biggest question mark for the Bengals is if Ja'Marr Chase will play and how he will look after very little practice this offseason. Chase is seeking a contract extension and has been "holding in," attempting to apply pressure to the Bengals front office. He was "limited" in practice on Wednesday, which is a better sign that he will play Sunday.

We will get the first real look how of New England looks in its new era, marking the first regular-season game without Bill Belichick as a coach in a long time. They have a new coach in Jerod Mayo, a new quarterback in Jacoby Brissett and new offensive coordinator in Alex Van Pelt, among other changes to the coaching staff and front office. The Patriots entered the offseason with low expectations and training camp and preseason didn't change that narrative.

Their offensive line is one to watch, as it has been arguably the most inconsistent and trying part of the offense, and that's with a quarterback competition going on for months. Brissett won the battle over rookie No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, who is the future of the team, but it's clear the future is not now.

Over on the home sideline, the Bengals are another team that's battled offensive line issues. If New England has any strengths, it's on the defensive side of the ball, so Burrow may feel some pressure.

The Bengals are the clear favorites here and could make it a long first game for the visiting squad.

How to watch Patriots-Bengals