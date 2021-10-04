Through 3 Quarters

The New England Patriots need a victory to get to even, but right now it could go either way. They and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are deadlocked at 13-13 after three quarters, promising an exciting conclusion. Both teams are trying to put recent losses behind them.

The Patriots have been relying on QB Mac Jones, who has passed for two TDs and 216 yards on 29 attempts, and TE Hunter Henry, who has snatched one receiving TD. Jones has been efficient, with a passer rating of 161.20.

New England is struggling to protect the pocket and have allowed four sacks. They are going to have to protect Jones better if they want any shot at winning this game.

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ New England

Current Records: Tampa Bay 2-1; New England 1-2

What to Know

The New England Patriots' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Gillette Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

New England received a tough blow last week as they fell 28-13 to the New Orleans Saints. A silver lining for the Patriots was the play of WR Kendrick Bourne, who caught six passes for one TD and 96 yards. Bourne's performance made up for a slower matchup against the New York Jets two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay came up short against the Los Angeles Rams last week, falling 34-24. The losing side was boosted by QB Tom Brady, who passed for one TD and 432 yards on 55 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 146.50.

The Patriots are expected to lose this next one by 7. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.

The losses put New England at 1-2 and Tampa Bay at a reciprocal 2-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New England ranks second in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 180 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Buccaneers are worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 348.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $299.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buccaneers, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.