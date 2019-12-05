How to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New England (home) vs. Kansas City (away)

Current Records: New England 10-2; Kansas City 8-4

What to Know

The New England Patriots will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. New England has a defense that allows only 12.08 points per game, so Kansas City's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Patriots were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 28-22 to the Houston Texans. A silver lining for New England was the play of RB James White, who picked up 79 yards on the ground on 14 carries and snatched two receiving TDs. White's performance made up for a slower contest against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Kansas City entered their game last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Oakland Raiders with a sharp 40-9 win. The over/under? 49. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

New England didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Kansas City when the two teams last met in January, but they still walked away with a 37-31 victory. The Patriots' victory shoved the Chiefs out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a 3-point favorite against the Chiefs.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

New England have won three out of their last four games against Kansas City.