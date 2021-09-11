Who's Playing

Miami @ New England

Last Season Records: New England 7-9; Miami 10-6

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Miami was on the positive side of .500 (10-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, New England struggled last year, ending up 7-9.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dolphins snagged 18 interceptions last season, the most in the NFL. New England was completely their equal: they collected 18 interceptions, too.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a 3-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New England have won seven out of their last 12 games against Miami.