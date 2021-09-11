Who's Playing
Miami @ New England
Last Season Records: New England 7-9; Miami 10-6
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Miami was on the positive side of .500 (10-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, New England struggled last year, ending up 7-9.
A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dolphins snagged 18 interceptions last season, the most in the NFL. New England was completely their equal: they collected 18 interceptions, too.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Patriots are a 3-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New England have won seven out of their last 12 games against Miami.
- Dec 20, 2020 - Miami 22 vs. New England 12
- Sep 13, 2020 - New England 21 vs. Miami 11
- Dec 29, 2019 - Miami 27 vs. New England 24
- Sep 15, 2019 - New England 43 vs. Miami 0
- Dec 09, 2018 - Miami 34 vs. New England 33
- Sep 30, 2018 - New England 38 vs. Miami 7
- Dec 11, 2017 - Miami 27 vs. New England 20
- Nov 26, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 14
- Sep 18, 2016 - New England 31 vs. Miami 24
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 20 vs. New England 10
- Oct 29, 2015 - New England 36 vs. Miami 7