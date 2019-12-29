How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Miami @ New England
Current Records: Miami 4-11; New England 12-3
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.33 points per game in their game on Sunday. Miami and the New England Patriots will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. With a combined 916 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 38-35 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 419 yards on 52 attempts.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for New England and the Buffalo Bills last week, but New England stepped up in the second half. New England was able to grind out a solid win over Buffalo, winning 24-17. No one had a big game offensively for the Patriots, but they got scores from RB Rex Burkhead and TE Matt LaCosse.
The Dolphins took a serious blow against the Patriots the last time the two teams met in September, falling 43 to nothing. Can the Dolphins avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $160.00
Odds
The Patriots are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 16-point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
New England have won six out of their last nine games against Miami.
- Sep 15, 2019 - New England 43 vs. Miami 0
- Dec 09, 2018 - Miami 34 vs. New England 33
- Sep 30, 2018 - New England 38 vs. Miami 7
- Dec 11, 2017 - Miami 27 vs. New England 20
- Nov 26, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 17
- Jan 01, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 14
- Sep 18, 2016 - New England 31 vs. Miami 24
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 20 vs. New England 10
- Oct 29, 2015 - New England 36 vs. Miami 7
