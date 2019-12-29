How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Miami @ New England

Current Records: Miami 4-11; New England 12-3

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.33 points per game in their game on Sunday. Miami and the New England Patriots will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. With a combined 916 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They won 38-35 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 419 yards on 52 attempts.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for New England and the Buffalo Bills last week, but New England stepped up in the second half. New England was able to grind out a solid win over Buffalo, winning 24-17. No one had a big game offensively for the Patriots, but they got scores from RB Rex Burkhead and TE Matt LaCosse.

The Dolphins took a serious blow against the Patriots the last time the two teams met in September, falling 43 to nothing. Can the Dolphins avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $160.00

Odds

The Patriots are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won six out of their last nine games against Miami.