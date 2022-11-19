Who's Playing

New York @ New England

Current Records: New York 6-3; New England 5-4

What to Know

The New York Jets are 0-13 against the New England Patriots since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Jets will take on New England at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium after a week off. These two teams have allowed few points on average (New York 17.33, the Patriots 15.44), so any points scored will be well earned.

It was a close one, but two weeks ago New York sidestepped the Buffalo Bills for a 20-17 win. New York's RB Michael Carter filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, New England made easy work of the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago and carried off a 26-3 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for New England, but they got scores from RB Rhamondre Stevenson and DB Jonathan Jones. QB Mac Jones ended up with a passer rating of 118.80.

Holding the Colts to a paltry 121 yards. The defense embarrassed their offensive line to sack QB Sam Ehlinger nine times for a total loss of 60 yards. The heavy lifting was done by OLB Matt Judon and LB Josh Uche, who each racked up three sacks.

The Jets are expected to lose this next one by 3. If their 6-3 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought New York up to 6-3 and New England to 5-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New York ranks second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season. As for New England, they enter the matchup with only four rushing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a 3-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won 14 out of their last 15 games against New York.