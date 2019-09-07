How to watch Patriots vs. Steelers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New England (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Last Season Records: New England 11-5-0; Pittsburgh 9-6-1;

What to Know

New England and Pittsburgh will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at Gillette Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. New England was 11-5 last season and, of course, capped off the postseason with a 13-3 victory over the Rams in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was not at the top of the league last year, but they wrapped up the year with a winning record of 9-6-1.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots were second in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only seven. As for Pittsburgh, they ranked first in the league in sacks, closing the season with 52 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

New England has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $215.00

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Steelers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 6 point favorite.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

New England have won three out of their last four games against Pittsburgh.