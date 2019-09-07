How to watch Patriots vs. Steelers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Patriots vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
New England (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Last Season Records: New England 11-5-0; Pittsburgh 9-6-1;
What to Know
New England and Pittsburgh will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at Gillette Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. New England was 11-5 last season and, of course, capped off the postseason with a 13-3 victory over the Rams in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was not at the top of the league last year, but they wrapped up the year with a winning record of 9-6-1.
A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots were second in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only seven. As for Pittsburgh, they ranked first in the league in sacks, closing the season with 52 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
New England has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $215.00
Odds
The Patriots are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Steelers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 6 point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
New England have won three out of their last four games against Pittsburgh.
- Dec 16, 2018 - Pittsburgh 17 vs. New England 10
- Dec 17, 2017 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. New England 27
- Jan 22, 2017 - New England 36 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Oct 23, 2016 - Pittsburgh 16 vs. New England 27
Watch This Game Live
