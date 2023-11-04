Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: Dallas 5-2, Philadelphia 7-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Dallas can now show off four landslide victories after their most recent match on Sunday. They blew past the Rams 43-20. With that victory, Dallas brought their scoring average up to 27.9 points per game.

The Cowboys relied on the efforts of CeeDee Lamb, who picked up 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Dak Prescott, who threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns while completing 80.6% of his passes. DaRon Bland got in on the action as well, converting a pick in the first quarter into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against the Commanders by a score of 38-31. The win made it back-to-back wins for Philadelphia.

The Eagles got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jalen Hurts out in front who threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns while completing 76.3% of his passes. A.J. Brown was another key contributor, picking up 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Dallas' win was their 11th straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 5-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 34.4 points per game. As for Philadelphia, their victory bumped their record up to 7-1.

The Cowboys are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Cowboys' opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs the Eagles over their last ten matchups.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Cowboys don't have any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 27.9 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Eagles (currently ranked third in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 27.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.