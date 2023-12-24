Who's Playing

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: New York 5-9, Philadelphia 10-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

What to Know

The Eagles will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be home for the holidays to greet the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Philadelphia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 20-17. Philadelphia has not had much luck with Seattle recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

The Eagles' loss came about despite a quality game from Jalen Hurts, who rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 143 passing yards. That's the fewest passing yards they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, New York's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. The matchup between the Giants and the Saints wasn't a total blowout, but with the Giants falling 24-6 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Philadelphia's loss dropped their record down to 10-4. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-9.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 12-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.