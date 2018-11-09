How to watch Philadelphia vs. Dallas: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Dallas Cowboys (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 4-4; Dallas 3-5
What to Know
Philadelphia have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Dallas at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday. If the 0-6 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Philadelphia didn't have too many spare points in their matchup with Jacksonville two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 24-18 victory. Carson Wentz was the offensive standout of the match for Philadelphia, as he passed for 286 yards and 3 touchdowns. Carson Wentz has been one of their standout athletes in their past six games.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Dallas weren't quite Tennessee's equal in the second half when they met last Monday. Dallas took a 14-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of Tennessee. This makes it the second loss in a row for Dallas.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 4-4 while Dallas's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. The Philadelphia defense got after the quarterback against Jacksonville to the tune of four sacks, so Dallas's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a big 7 point favorite against the Cowboys.
This season, Philadelphia are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Dallas, they are 3-4-1 against the spread
Series History
Philadelphia and Dallas both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 0 vs. Dallas Cowboys 6
- 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 37
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys 13
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 23
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 27 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 33
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
La Canfora's Bets Bets: Patriots roll
La Canfora shares his best bets for Week 10, including Bill Belichick beating his former player,...
-
Reid thinks league is targeting him
The Panthers safety says he's been drug tested a bunch and unfairly ejected
-
NFL DFS, Week 10: Best DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Bears vs. Lions stats to know
Here's everything you need to know as Chicago hosts its divisional rival
-
NFL odds, Week 10 top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 10 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Best bets: Take Cardinals and Seahawks
Will Brinson's best bets for Week 10 of the NFL season