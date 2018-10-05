How to watch Philadelphia vs. Minnesota: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Eagles vs. Vikings football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Minnesota Vikings (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 2-2; Minnesota 1-2-1
What to Know
On Sunday Philadelphia take on Minnesota at 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia is the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Philadelphia fought the good fight in their overtime contest last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Tennessee by a score of 26-23. Philadelphia got a solid performance out of Carson Wentz, who passed for 348 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Minnesota came within a touchdown against the Rams but wound up with a 38-31 loss. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Minnesota.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. With a combined 941 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 3 point favorite against the Vikings.
This season, Philadelphia is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 1-2-1 against the spread
Series History
Philadelphia has won both of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 38 vs. Minnesota Vikings 7
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 21 vs. Minnesota Vikings 10
