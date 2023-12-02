Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Arizona 2-10, Pittsburgh 7-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals will head out on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Cardinals are hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It looks like Arizona got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They suffered a bruising 37-14 loss at the hands of the Rams on Sunday.

The Cardinals' loss came about despite a quality game from Kyler Murray, who threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a rushing scores.

Meanwhile, the Steelers earned a 16-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Steelers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Najee Harris, who rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown. Kenny Pickett was another key player, having thrown for 278 yards and zerotouchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Bengals to a paltry 222 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Steelers' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out four times before it was all said and done. T.J. Watt was especially locked on to the Bengals' QB and sacked him twice.

Arizona has not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-10 record this season. As for Pittsburgh, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season.

The Cardinals are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-6-1 against the spread).

Odds

Pittsburgh is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last 8 years.