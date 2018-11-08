How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Carolina: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Steelers vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 5-2-1; Carolina 6-2
What to Know
Pittsburgh will square off against Carolina at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Pittsburgh skips in on four wins and Carolina on three.
Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid victory over Baltimore last Sunday, winning 23-16. No one put up better numbers for Pittsburgh than Ben Roethlisberger, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 270 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it eight straight good games in a row from Roethlisberger.
Meanwhile, Carolina had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 42-28 win over Tampa Bay.
Their wins bumped Pittsburgh to 5-2-1 and Carolina to 6-2. With a combined 831 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.94
Prediction
The Steelers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Pittsburgh is 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 5-3-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Steelers slightly, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 5.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
