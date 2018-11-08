How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Carolina: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Carolina Panthers (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 5-2-1; Carolina 6-2

What to Know

Pittsburgh will square off against Carolina at 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Pittsburgh skips in on four wins and Carolina on three.

Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid victory over Baltimore last Sunday, winning 23-16. No one put up better numbers for Pittsburgh than Ben Roethlisberger, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 270 yards and 2 touchdowns. That makes it eight straight good games in a row from Roethlisberger.

Meanwhile, Carolina had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 42-28 win over Tampa Bay.

Their wins bumped Pittsburgh to 5-2-1 and Carolina to 6-2. With a combined 831 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:20 PM ET

Thursday at 9:20 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.94

Prediction

The Steelers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Pittsburgh is 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Carolina, they are 5-3-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Steelers slightly, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 5.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.