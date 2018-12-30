How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 8-5-1; Cincinnati 5-9

What to Know

Cincinnati are out of playoff contention, but they want to cause the same pain for Pittsburgh, who need a victory (and some luck) to clinch a berth. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will round out the year against one another on Sunday at Heinz Field at 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati will be looking to avenge the 21-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

If Cincinnati were expecting to get some payback for the 20-35 defeat against Cleveland the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Cincinnati took a 18-26 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cleveland. Jeff Driskel put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell just short of New Orleans by a score of 28-31.

Cincinnati are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.22

Prediction

The Steelers are a big 14 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, Pittsburgh are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 8-6-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 14.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Pittsburgh have won 7 out of their last 8 games against Cincinnati.