How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Steelers vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 8-5-1; Cincinnati 5-9
What to Know
Cincinnati are out of playoff contention, but they want to cause the same pain for Pittsburgh, who need a victory (and some luck) to clinch a berth. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will round out the year against one another on Sunday at Heinz Field at 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati will be looking to avenge the 21-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
If Cincinnati were expecting to get some payback for the 20-35 defeat against Cleveland the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Cincinnati took a 18-26 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cleveland. Jeff Driskel put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's holiday cheer might be a little lacking this year after getting coal in their stocking last week. They fell just short of New Orleans by a score of 28-31.
Cincinnati are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $99.22
Prediction
The Steelers are a big 14 point favorite against the Bengals.
This season, Pittsburgh are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 8-6-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 14.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
Pittsburgh have won 7 out of their last 8 games against Cincinnati.
- 2018 - Cincinnati Bengals 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 28
- 2017 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 23
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 14
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 24
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 24 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 16
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 18
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 33
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 16
