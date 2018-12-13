How to watch Pittsburgh vs. New England: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 7-5-1; New England 9-4

What to Know

New England will square off against Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams both are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The last time they met, New England were the 38-7 winner over Miami. This time around? They had no such luck. New England had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the squad lost 33-34 to Miami. A silver lining for New England was the play of Tom Brady, who passed for 358 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh's rough patch got a bit rougher after their third loss in a row. It was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 21-24 to Oakland. Pittsburgh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Patriots are a slight 2 point favorite against the Steelers.

This season, Pittsburgh are 6-6-1 against the spread. As for New England, they are 7-4-2 against the spread

Over/Under: 52

Series History

New England have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 4 years.