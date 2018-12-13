How to watch Pittsburgh vs. New England: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Steelers vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Steelers (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 7-5-1; New England 9-4
What to Know
New England will square off against Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The teams both are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The last time they met, New England were the 38-7 winner over Miami. This time around? They had no such luck. New England had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the squad lost 33-34 to Miami. A silver lining for New England was the play of Tom Brady, who passed for 358 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Pittsburgh's rough patch got a bit rougher after their third loss in a row. It was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 21-24 to Oakland. Pittsburgh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Patriots are a slight 2 point favorite against the Steelers.
This season, Pittsburgh are 6-6-1 against the spread. As for New England, they are 7-4-2 against the spread
Over/Under: 52
Series History
New England have won all of the games they've played against Pittsburgh in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 24 vs. New England Patriots 27
- 2016 - New England Patriots 36 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 17
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 16 vs. New England Patriots 27
