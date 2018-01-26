How to watch Pro Bowl 2018: TV channel, streaming info, odds, picks, full rosters

If you're planning to watch the Pro Bowl on Sunday, you're going to want to make sure to clear your afternoon schedule, because, for the first time in nearly 10 years, the game has been moved out of primetime.

This weekend's game between the AFC and the NFC will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET, marking the first time since 2009 that the game hasn't been played in primetime.

Although the Pro Bowl has undergone several changes over the years, the NFL will be giving us the normal AFC-NFC format for the second straight season. From 2013 to 2015, the league dumped the format in favor of a game where two captains would pick each team.

Pro Bowl week got off to a rousing start on Thursday with the annual skills challenge. Thanks to Jarvis Landry, the AFC pulled out a wild dodgeball win over the NFC. You can catch highlights of that by clicking here.

One thing you won't see on Sunday are any players from either the Patriots or the Eagles. With New England and Philadelphia both playing in the Super Bowl, the NFL had to replace players from both teams for Sunday's game.

As for the odds for the game, the NFC is favored by 3, with the Over/Under set at 70.

Now here's how you can watch the game and the full rosters for each side.

How to Watch the 2018 Pro Bowl

Date: Jan. 28, 2018

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC/ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Announcers: Sean McDonough, Matt Hasselbeck

AFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers), Alex Smith (Chiefs), Derek Carr (Raiders)

Note: Carr is replacing Tom Brady (Patriots), Smith is replacing Philip Rivers (Chargers)



Running back: Le'Veon Bell (Steelers), Kareem Hunt (Chiefs), LeSean McCoy (Bills)

Fullback: Roosevelt Nix (Steelers)

Note: Nix is replacing James Develin (Patriots)



Tight end: Delanie Walker (Titans), Jack Doyle (Colts)

Note: Walker is replacing Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Doyle is replacing Rob Gronkowski (Patriots)



Wide receiver: Antonio Brown (Steelers), Keenan Allen (Chargers), Jarvis Landry (Dolphins), T.Y. Hilton (Colts)

Note: Landry is replacing DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Hilton is replacing A.J. Green (Bengals)



Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva (Steelers) Taylor Lewan (Titans), Russell Okung (Chargers)

Note: Okung is replacing Donald Penn (Raiders)



Guard: Kelechi Osemele (Raiders), David DeCastro (Steelers), Richie Incognito (Bills)

Center: Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers), Rodney Hudson (Raiders)

Defense

Defensive end: Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars), Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Melvin Ingram (Chargers)

Note: Ngakoue is replacing Calais Campbell (Jaguars), Heyward is replacing Khalil Mack (Raiders), Ingram is replacing Joey Bosa (Chargers)



Defensive linemen: Geno Atkins (Bengals), Jurrell Casey (Titans), Malik Jackson (Jaguars)

Outside linebacker: Von Miller (Broncos), Terrell Suggs (Ravens), Telvin Smith (Jaguars)

Note: Smith is replacing Jadeveon Clowney (Texans)



Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley (Ravens), Joe Schobert (Browns)

Note: Schobert is replacing Ryan Shazier (Steelers)



Cornerback: A.J. Bouye (Jaguars), Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars), Aqib Talib (Broncos), Casey Hayward (Chargers)

Free safety: Eric Weddle (Ravens)

Strong safety: Reshad Jones (Dolphins), Kevin Byard (Titans)

Note: Byard is replacing Micah Hyde (Bills)



Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern (Titans)

Kicker: Chris Boswell (Steelers)

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill (Chiefs)

Special teamer: Brynden Trawick (Titans)

Note: Trawick is replacing Matthew Slater (Patriots)



NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), Jared Goff (Rams)

Note: Goff is replacing Carson Wentz (Eagles)



Running back: Todd Gurley (Rams), Alvin Kamara (Saints), Mark Ingram (Saints)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Tight end: Jason Witten (Cowboys), Kyle Rudolph (Vikings)

Note: Witten is replacing Zach Ertz (Eagles), Rudolph is replacing Jimmy Graham (Seahawks)



Wide receiver: Adam Thielen (Vikings), Michael Thomas (Saints), Doug Baldwin (Seahawks), Davante Adams (Packers)

Tackle: Andrew Whitworth (Rams), Joe Staley (49ers), Duane Brown (Seahawks)

Guard: Trai Turner (Panthers), Larry Warford (Saints), T.J. Lang (Lions)

Note: Turner replaces Zack Martin (Cowboys), Warford is replacing Brandon Brooks (Eagles), Lang is replacing Brandon Scherff (Redskins)



Center: Alex Mack (Falcons), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

Defense

Defensive end: Demarcus Lawrence (Cowboys), Cameron Jordan (Saints), Michael Bennett (Seahawks)

Note: Bennett is replacing Everson Griffen (Vikings)



Defensive linemen: Gerald McCoy (Buccaneers), Mike Daniels (Packers), Linval Joseph (Vikings)

Note: Daniels replaces Aaron Donald (Rams), Joseph is replacing Fletcher Cox (Eagles)



Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones (Cardinals) Ryan Kerrigan (Redskins), Thomas Davis (Panthers)

Note: Davis is replacing Anthony Barr (Vikings)



Inside linebacker: Deion Jones (Falcons), Kwon Alexander (Buccaneers)

Note: Jones is replacing Luke Kuechly (Panthers), Alexander is replacing Bobby Wagner (Seahawks)



Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes (Vikings), Patrick Peterson (Cardinals), Marshon Lattimore (Saints), Darius Slay (Lions)

Free safety: Earl Thomas (Seahawks)

Strong safety: Harrison Smith (Vikings), Keanu Neal (Falcons)

Note: Neal is replacing Malcolm Jenkins (Eagles), Smith is replacing Landon Collins (Giants)



Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker (Rams)

Kicker: Graham Gano (Panthers)

Note: Gano replaces Greg Zuerlein (Rams)



Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper (Rams)

Special teamer: Budda Baker (Cardinals)