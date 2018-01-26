How to watch Pro Bowl 2018: TV channel, streaming info, odds, picks, full rosters

If you're planning to watch the Pro Bowl on Sunday, you're going to want to make sure to clear your afternoon schedule, because, for the first time in nearly 10 years, the game has been moved out of primetime. 

This weekend's game between the AFC and the NFC will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET, marking the first time since 2009 that the game hasn't been played in primetime. 

Although the Pro Bowl has undergone several changes over the years, the NFL will be giving us the normal AFC-NFC format for the second straight season. From 2013 to 2015, the league dumped the format in favor of a game where two captains would pick each team. 

Pro Bowl week got off to a rousing start on Thursday with the annual skills challenge. Thanks to Jarvis Landry, the AFC pulled out a wild dodgeball win over the NFC. You can catch highlights of that by clicking here

One thing you won't see on Sunday are any players from either the Patriots or the Eagles. With New England and Philadelphia both playing in the Super Bowl, the NFL had to replace players from both teams for Sunday's game. 

As for the odds for the game, the NFC is favored by 3, with the Over/Under set at 70.

Now here's how you can watch the game and the full rosters for each side.

How to Watch the 2018 Pro Bowl

Date: Jan. 28, 2018
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
TV: ABC/ESPN 
Stream: WatchESPN
Announcers: Sean McDonough, Matt Hasselbeck

AFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers), Alex Smith (Chiefs), Derek Carr (Raiders)

Running back: Le'Veon Bell (Steelers), Kareem Hunt (Chiefs), LeSean McCoy (Bills)

Fullback: Roosevelt Nix (Steelers)

Tight end: Delanie Walker (Titans), Jack Doyle (Colts)

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown (Steelers), Keenan Allen (Chargers), Jarvis Landry (Dolphins), T.Y. Hilton (Colts)

Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva (Steelers) Taylor Lewan (Titans), Russell Okung (Chargers)

Guard: Kelechi Osemele (Raiders), David DeCastro (Steelers), Richie Incognito (Bills)

Center: Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers), Rodney Hudson (Raiders)

Defense

Defensive end: Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars), Cameron Heyward (Steelers), Melvin Ingram (Chargers)

Defensive linemen: Geno Atkins (Bengals), Jurrell Casey (Titans), Malik Jackson (Jaguars)

Outside linebacker: Von Miller (Broncos),  Terrell Suggs (Ravens), Telvin Smith (Jaguars)

Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley (Ravens), Joe Schobert (Browns)

Cornerback: A.J. Bouye (Jaguars), Jalen Ramsey (Jaguars), Aqib Talib (Broncos), Casey Hayward (Chargers)

Free safety: Eric Weddle (Ravens)

Strong safety: Reshad Jones (Dolphins), Kevin Byard (Titans)

Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern (Titans)

Kicker: Chris Boswell (Steelers)

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill (Chiefs)

Special teamer: Brynden Trawick (Titans)

NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), Jared Goff (Rams)

Running back: Todd Gurley (Rams), Alvin Kamara (Saints), Mark Ingram (Saints)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Tight end: Jason Witten (Cowboys), Kyle Rudolph (Vikings)

Wide receiver: Adam Thielen (Vikings), Michael Thomas (Saints), Doug Baldwin (Seahawks), Davante Adams (Packers)

Tackle: Andrew Whitworth (Rams), Joe Staley (49ers), Duane Brown (Seahawks)

Guard: Trai Turner (Panthers), Larry Warford (Saints), T.J. Lang (Lions)

Center: Alex Mack (Falcons), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

Defense

Defensive end: Demarcus Lawrence (Cowboys), Cameron Jordan (Saints), Michael Bennett (Seahawks)

Defensive linemen: Gerald McCoy (Buccaneers), Mike Daniels (Packers), Linval Joseph (Vikings)

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones (Cardinals) Ryan Kerrigan (Redskins), Thomas Davis (Panthers)

Inside linebacker: Deion Jones (Falcons), Kwon Alexander (Buccaneers)

Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes (Vikings), Patrick Peterson (Cardinals), Marshon Lattimore (Saints), Darius Slay (Lions)

Free safety: Earl Thomas (Seahawks)

Strong safety: Harrison Smith (Vikings), Keanu Neal (Falcons)

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker (Rams)

Kicker: Graham Gano (Panthers)

Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper (Rams)

Special teamer: Budda Baker (Cardinals)

