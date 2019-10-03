How to watch Raiders vs. Bears: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oakland (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Oakland 2-2-0; Chicago 3-1-0

What to Know

Oakland will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against Chicago at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Oakland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Raiders were able to grind out a solid win over Indianapolis last week, winning 31-24. Among those leading the charge for the Raiders was WR Trevor Davis, who rushed for 74 yards and one touchdown on two carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Davis' 60-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Chicago won the last time they faced Minnesota, and things went their way last week, too. Chicago came out on top against Minnesota by a score of 16-6. The victory was familiar territory for Chicago, who now has three in a row.

Their wins bumped the Raiders to 2-2 and the Bears to 3-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Raiders are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest passing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 222 on average. Chicago has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 273.50 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London,

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Raiders.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.