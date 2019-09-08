How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oakland (home) vs. Denver (away)

Last Season Records: Oakland 4-12-0; Denver 6-10-0;

What to Know

Oakland and Denver will face off at 10:20 p.m. ET Sept. 9 at Oakland Coliseum to kick off their 2019 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 4-12 last-season record, Oakland has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, Denver struggled last year, ending up 6-10.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders ranked worst with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 36. Denver ranked second worst with respect to penalties last season, where the team accrued 125. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:20 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:20 p.m. ET Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Ca.

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Ca. TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Raiders.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raiders as a 2.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Oakland and Denver both have four wins in their last eight games.