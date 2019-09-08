How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos football game
Who's Playing
Oakland (home) vs. Denver (away)
Last Season Records: Oakland 4-12-0; Denver 6-10-0;
What to Know
Oakland and Denver will face off at 10:20 p.m. ET Sept. 9 at Oakland Coliseum to kick off their 2019 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 4-12 last-season record, Oakland has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, Denver struggled last year, ending up 6-10.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders ranked worst with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 36. Denver ranked second worst with respect to penalties last season, where the team accrued 125. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, Ca.
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.00
Odds
The Broncos are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Raiders.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raiders as a 2.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Oakland and Denver both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Dec 24, 2018 - Oakland 27 vs. Denver 14
- Sep 16, 2018 - Denver 20 vs. Oakland 19
- Nov 26, 2017 - Oakland 21 vs. Denver 14
- Oct 01, 2017 - Denver 16 vs. Oakland 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - Denver 24 vs. Oakland 6
- Nov 06, 2016 - Oakland 30 vs. Denver 20
- Dec 13, 2015 - Denver 12 vs. Oakland 15
- Oct 11, 2015 - Oakland 10 vs. Denver 16
