How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Oakland (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)
Current Records: Oakland 4-4; L.A. Chargers 4-5
What to Know
The Los Angeles Chargers won both of their matches against the Oakland Raiders last season (26-10 and 20-6) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Chargers and Oakland will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at RingCentral Coliseum. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 892 yards last week.
The Chargers ran circles around the Green Bay Packers last week, and the extra yardage (442 yards vs. 184 yards) paid off. The Chargers enjoyed a cozy 26-11 win over Green Bay.
Meanwhile, Oakland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Lions last week, winning 31-24. Oakland RB Josh Jacobs looked sharp as he rushed for 120 yards and two TDs on 28 carries. The winning play came on a nine-yard TD pass from QB Derek Carr to WR Hunter Renfrow with only 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off at just a 1-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-4-1 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Chargers to 4-5 and Oakland to 4-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Chargers and the Raiders clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $77.00
Odds
The Chargers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raiders.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raiders as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Oakland and L.A. Chargers both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Nov 11, 2018 - L.A. Chargers 20 vs. Oakland 6
- Oct 07, 2018 - L.A. Chargers 26 vs. Oakland 10
- Dec 31, 2017 - L.A. Chargers 30 vs. Oakland 10
- Oct 15, 2017 - L.A. Chargers 17 vs. Oakland 16
- Dec 18, 2016 - Oakland 19 vs. L.A. Chargers 16
- Oct 09, 2016 - Oakland 34 vs. L.A. Chargers 31
- Dec 24, 2015 - Oakland 23 vs. L.A. Chargers 20
- Oct 25, 2015 - Oakland 37 vs. L.A. Chargers 29
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Mahomes practices in full
We've got you covered with the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Redskins activate Guice from IR
The second-year back has played just one game for the team thus far in his career
-
Vikings bring back Andrew Sendejo
Sendejo's time away from Minnesota didn't last long
-
Hundreds of strays at MetLife Stadium
The viral feline isn't the only one that roams the grounds of the NFL stadium
-
Blind pass rusher to play for Buccaneers
Kahzin Daniels, who has had no sight in his right eye since the age of 5, has been promoted...
-
Trubisky: Bears are turning off the TV
The maligned quarterback is trying to be 'positive every single day' during Chicago's slide
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...