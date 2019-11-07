How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oakland (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)

Current Records: Oakland 4-4; L.A. Chargers 4-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers won both of their matches against the Oakland Raiders last season (26-10 and 20-6) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Chargers and Oakland will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at RingCentral Coliseum. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 892 yards last week.

The Chargers ran circles around the Green Bay Packers last week, and the extra yardage (442 yards vs. 184 yards) paid off. The Chargers enjoyed a cozy 26-11 win over Green Bay.

Meanwhile, Oakland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Lions last week, winning 31-24. Oakland RB Josh Jacobs looked sharp as he rushed for 120 yards and two TDs on 28 carries. The winning play came on a nine-yard TD pass from QB Derek Carr to WR Hunter Renfrow with only 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off at just a 1-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-4-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Chargers to 4-5 and Oakland to 4-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Chargers and the Raiders clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California

RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.00

Odds

The Chargers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Raiders.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raiders as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Oakland and L.A. Chargers both have four wins in their last eight games.