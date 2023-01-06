Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Kansas City 13-3; Las Vegas 6-10

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-11 against the Kansas City Chiefs since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Las Vegas and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs will be strutting in after a win while the Raiders will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Las Vegas fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 37-34. Despite the loss, Las Vegas got a solid performance out of WR Davante Adams, who caught seven passes for two TDs and 153 yards. Adams hadn't helped his team much against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: Kansas City came out on top in a nail-biter against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, sneaking past 27-24. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Denver made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. The Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes did his thing and passed for three TDs and 328 yards on 42 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 153.50.

Kansas City's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Denver's offensive line to sack QB Russell Wilson four times for a total loss of 32 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Kansas City's victory brought them up to 13-3 while Las Vegas' loss pulled them down to 6-10. The Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth as the current first seed in the AFC. The Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Las Vegas is stumbling into the game with the fifth most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 257.4 on average. Kansas City's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 315.5 passing yards per game on average, which is the best in the NFL. It might be a fun afternoon for their receiving core.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas City have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Las Vegas.