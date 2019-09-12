How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs football game

Who's Playing

Oakland (home) vs. Kansas City (away)

Current Records: Oakland 1-0-0; Kansas City 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Oakland 4-12-0; Kansas City 12-4-0;

What to Know

Oakland will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on Kansas City at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. The Raiders will be seeking to avenge the 3-35 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 30 of last year.

Oakland gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Monday. They were able to grind out a solid win over Denver, winning 24-16. The Raiders can attribute much of their success to RB Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries.

Meanwhile, Kansas City had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 40-26 victory over Jacksonville. That result was just more of the same for Kansas City, who also won the last time these teams played (Oct. 7).

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Oakland ranked worst with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 36. But Kansas City was the best in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 50. So, the Oakland squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Raiders.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

Kansas City have won seven out of their last eight games against Oakland.

  • Dec 30, 2018 - Kansas City 35 vs. Oakland 3
  • Dec 02, 2018 - Oakland 33 vs. Kansas City 40
  • Dec 10, 2017 - Kansas City 26 vs. Oakland 15
  • Oct 19, 2017 - Oakland 31 vs. Kansas City 30
  • Dec 08, 2016 - Kansas City 21 vs. Oakland 13
  • Oct 16, 2016 - Oakland 10 vs. Kansas City 26
  • Jan 03, 2016 - Kansas City 23 vs. Oakland 17
  • Dec 06, 2015 - Oakland 20 vs. Kansas City 34

