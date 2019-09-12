How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs football game
Who's Playing
Oakland (home) vs. Kansas City (away)
Current Records: Oakland 1-0-0; Kansas City 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Oakland 4-12-0; Kansas City 12-4-0;
What to Know
Oakland will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on Kansas City at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. The Raiders will be seeking to avenge the 3-35 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 30 of last year.
Oakland gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Monday. They were able to grind out a solid win over Denver, winning 24-16. The Raiders can attribute much of their success to RB Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries.
Meanwhile, Kansas City had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 40-26 victory over Jacksonville. That result was just more of the same for Kansas City, who also won the last time these teams played (Oct. 7).
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Oakland ranked worst with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 36. But Kansas City was the best in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 50. So, the Oakland squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Raiders.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
Kansas City have won seven out of their last eight games against Oakland.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Kansas City 35 vs. Oakland 3
- Dec 02, 2018 - Oakland 33 vs. Kansas City 40
- Dec 10, 2017 - Kansas City 26 vs. Oakland 15
- Oct 19, 2017 - Oakland 31 vs. Kansas City 30
- Dec 08, 2016 - Kansas City 21 vs. Oakland 13
- Oct 16, 2016 - Oakland 10 vs. Kansas City 26
- Jan 03, 2016 - Kansas City 23 vs. Oakland 17
- Dec 06, 2015 - Oakland 20 vs. Kansas City 34
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 2 picks: Steelers, Browns up, down
The Browns and Steelers both lost their openers, and only one will get on track in Week 2
-
Hall of Fame's 2020 Modern-Era nominees
The Hall of Fame's centennial class will feature some pretty prominent players
-
HOF candidates for expanded 2020 class
Who will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 20-member class of 2020? We predict the field
-
Belichick unsure what 'Patriot Way' is
"Yeah, I don't know that I've ever used that term," Belichick said
-
How to watch, stream Bucs vs. Panthers
Everything you need to know to catch the first game of Week 2
-
Redskins' Guice has surgery on meniscus
The former LSU star has suffered two knee injuries in three career NFL games