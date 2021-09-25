Who's Playing

Miami @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Miami 1-1; Las Vegas 2-0

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Miami Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. ET next Sunday at home. Las Vegas will be strutting in after a win while Miami will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Raiders had a touchdown and change to spare in a 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Las Vegas QB Derek Carr was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 382 yards on 37 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Carr's 61-yard TD bomb to WR Henry Ruggs III in the fourth quarter.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for the Dolphins on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the Buffalo Bills at home and fell 35 to nothing. Miami was down 21 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Jacoby Brissett had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 169 yards passing.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Las Vegas and Miami were almost perfectly matched up, but the Raiders suffered an agonizing 26-25 defeat. Can Las Vegas avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami have won two out of their last three games against Las Vegas.