We get an interdivisional matchup this week, as the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons (3-7). Both of these teams have had very different seasons, as the Raiders have proven they are a legitimate threat in one of the toughest divisions in football, while the Falcons have already fired their head coach and remain in the basement of the NFC South. Still, you can never count out Matt Ryan at home -- especially when he is an underdog. Since 2000, he's 12-5 against the spread as an underdog in Atlanta.

The Raiders are coming off of a tough 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, where Patrick Mahomes led a game-winning drive that left Las Vegas with just 28 seconds to attempt to retake the lead. It was a solid outing, however, that did feel like a win in some ways. The Falcons on the other hand are coming off of an embarrassing 24-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Taysom Hill made his first official NFL start at quarterback last Sunday, but he looked like an All-Pro against Atlanta's spotty defense.

Before we get into the details of Sunday's matchup, let's break down how you can keep up with the action:

Preview

The all-time series between the Raiders and Falcons is tied at seven apiece, but the Falcons have won the past four matchups. Both of these defenses are in the bottom 10 of the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, so there's a chance this could be a high-scoring affair and maybe even a shootout. Derek Carr completed 23 of 31 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Chiefs last week, and he has also been incredible against NFC South teams. In seven career games vs. the division, he has averaged 321.9 passing yards per game and has thrown for 16 total touchdowns and just two interceptions. While he may not have the most elite weapons, Carr has been playing great ball as of late. The Falcons offense had a very tough time against the Saints last week, as they recorded just 248 yards of total offense, turned the ball over two times and converted just 2 of 14 third downs. This unit is better than what they showed on Sunday, and they will need more than just a couple of big plays if they want to beat the Raiders.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Raiders -3 Bet Now

The Raiders have covered four straight games -- which is tied with the New York Giants for the longest active cover streak in the NFL. They are 4-1 against the spread on the road this season while the Falcons are 1-4 against the spread at home. Some may think this could be a trap game for the Raiders since they are coming off of an emotional loss, but I think that loss could actually work in their favor. Las Vegas is the only team to beat Kansas City this season, and the Raiders proved that it wasn't a fluke last week by keeping their second meeting close.

Score: Raiders 35-27 over Falcons