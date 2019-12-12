How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Oakland (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)
Current Records: Oakland 6-7; Jacksonville 4-9
What to Know
The Jacksonville Jaguars have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Oakland Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Jacksonville and three for Oakland.
The Jaguars took a serious blow against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, falling 45-10. Jacksonville was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Oakland was not quite the Tennessee Titans' equal in the second half when they met last week. Oakland ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-21 walloping at Tennessee's hands. A silver lining for the Raiders was the play of QB Derek Carr, who passed for 263 yards and two TDs on 34 attempts. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 115.20.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jaguars are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 19 on the season. The Raiders have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 43 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raiders are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 23, 2016 - Oakland 33 vs. Jacksonville 16
Watch This Game Live
-
