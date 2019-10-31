How to watch Raiders vs. Lions: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Raiders vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Oakland (home) vs. Detroit (away)
Current Records: Oakland 3-4; Detroit 3-3-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, Oakland is heading back home. They will take on Detroit at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. The Raiders are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
Oakland was hampered by 85 penalty yards against Houston last week. Oakland fell just short of Houston by a score of 27-24. Oakland got a solid performance out of QB Derek Carr, who passed for 285 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 125. Carr's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Detroit didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Giants, but they still walked away with a 31-26 victory. Detroit's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Kenny Golladay, who caught six passes for 123 yards and two TDs, and QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for 342 yards and three TDs on 32 attempts. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 129.40. Stafford finished with a QB rating of 129.4, the best he's achieved all season.
Detroit's win lifted them to 3-3-1 while Oakland's loss dropped them down to 3-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders are stumbling into the game with the third most passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 19 on the season. The Lions have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 302.6 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lions.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 22, 2015 - Detroit 18 vs. Oakland 13
