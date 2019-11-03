How to watch Raiders vs. Lions: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oakland (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Oakland 3-4; Detroit 3-3-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, Oakland is heading back home. They will take on Detroit at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. The Raiders are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Oakland was hampered by 85 penalty yards against Houston last week. It was a hard-fought game, but the Raiders had to settle for a 27-24 loss against Houston. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of QB Derek Carr, who passed for 285 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts. Carr's 65-yard touchdown toss up the middle to WR Hunter Renfrow in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening. Carr's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Detroit didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Giants, but they still walked away with a 31-26 win. WR Kenny Golladay and QB Matthew Stafford were among the main playmakers for Detroit as the former caught six passes for 123 yards and two TDs and the latter passed for 342 yards and three TDs on 32 attempts. Golladay's performance made up for a slower contest against Minnesota two weeks ago. Golladay has never finished with more yards this season.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 3-3-1 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Raiders are third worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. The Lions have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 302.6 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California

RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the Lions.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.