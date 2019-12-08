How to watch Raiders vs. Titans: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Raiders vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Oakland (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Oakland 6-6; Tennessee 7-5
What to Know
The Tennessee Titans are staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against the Oakland Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET at RingCentral Coliseum. Tennessee is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
Tennessee was able to grind out a solid win over the Indianapolis Colts last week, winning 31-17. Tennessee's RB Derrick Henry was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 149 yards and one TD on 26 carries.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Oakland, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 40-9 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. One thing holding the Raiders back was the mediocre play of QB Derek Carr, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.
This next contest is expected to be close, with Tennessee going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Tennessee's victory lifted them to 7-5 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 6-6. One last thing to keep an eye out for: Tennessee hit the left side of the field hard in their last matchup, throwing toward the left sideline for 113 yards on 11.3 yards per attempt. But that's exactly where the Raiders had difficulties against Kansas City's passing attack.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $90.81
Odds
The Titans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raiders.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Oakland have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee in the last five years.
- Sep 10, 2017 - Oakland 26 vs. Tennessee 16
- Sep 25, 2016 - Oakland 17 vs. Tennessee 10
- Nov 29, 2015 - Oakland 24 vs. Tennessee 21
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Derrick Henry: 14.6 points
- Darren Waller: 7.61 points
- A.J. Brown: 8.41 points
Watch This Game Live
-
