How to watch Rams vs. 49ers: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

L.A. Rams (home) vs. San Francisco (away)

Current Records: L.A. Rams 3-2-0; San Francisco 4-0-0

What to Know

San Francisco has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. An NFC West battle is on tap between San Francisco and the Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With a combined 933 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely San Francisco's strategy against Cleveland last Monday. The 49ers made easy work of Cleveland and carried off a 31-3 victory. RB Matt Breida was the offensive standout of the matchup for San Francisco, as he rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. Breida put himself on the highlight reel with an 83-yard TD scramble down the left side of the field in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Rams were the 36-31 winners over Seattle when they last met November of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Rams or Seattle, but it was Seattle snatching the 30-29 win. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Rams.

San Francisco's win lifted them to 4-0 while the Rams' defeat dropped them down to 3-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Rams enter the game with 8 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. San Francisco has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the most rushing yards per game in the league at 200. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 4-point favorite against the 49ers.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

L.A. Rams and San Francisco both have four wins in their last eight games.