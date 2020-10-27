Through 1 Quarter

The Los Angeles Rams can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. They have jumped out to a quick 7 to nothing lead against the Chicago Bears.

No one has had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but QB Jared Goff has led the way with one touchdown. Goff has been efficient, with a passer rating of 154.70.

Chicago has enjoyed the tag-team combination of TE Cole Kmet and QB Nick Foles. The former has caught two passes for 45 yards, while the latter has accumulated 75 passing yards. Foles has been efficient, with a passer rating of 143.

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Chicago 5-1; Los Angeles 4-2

What to Know

The Chicago Bears are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET Oct. 26 at SoFi Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (Chicago 19.33, Los Angeles 19), so any points scored will be well earned.

The Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 23-16 last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but QB Nick Foles led the way with two touchdowns.

Special teams collected 11 points for Chicago. K Cairo Santos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the San Francisco 49ers last week, falling 24-16. Like the Bears, the Rams didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from WR Robert Woods and WR Josh Reynolds.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Chicago's victory brought them up to 5-1 while Los Angeles' loss pulled them down to 4-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears come into the matchup boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at nine. Los Angeles is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 13 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Chicago have won two out of their last three games against Los Angeles.

Nov 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 17 vs. Chicago 7

Dec 09, 2018 - Chicago 15 vs. Los Angeles 6

Nov 15, 2015 - Chicago 37 vs. Los Angeles 13

