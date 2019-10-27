How to watch Rams vs. Bengals: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Rams vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
L.A. Rams (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: L.A. Rams 4-3; Cincinnati 0-7
What to Know
The Rams will take on Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Rams took their game against Atlanta last week by a conclusive 37-10 score. Rams QB Jared Goff was slinging it as he passed for 268 yards and two TDs on 37 attempts. Goff's performance made up for a slower contest against San Francisco two weeks ago. Goff scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati has been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against Jacksonville making it seven winless games in a row. Cincinnati took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Jacksonville. The over/under? 44. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
This next matchup looks promising for the Rams, who are favored by a full 11 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Rams' victory lifted them to 4-3 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 0-7. We'll see if the Rams can repeat their recent success or if the Bengals bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Wembley Stadium -- London,
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $106.92
Odds
The Rams are a big 11-point favorite against the Bengals.
Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 12.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 29, 2015 - Cincinnati 31 vs. L.A. Rams 7
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL DFS: Picks, Week 8 lineups, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Expert picks for every Week 8 game
The NFL is back for Week 8, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Injuries: Mahomes, Ryan among those out
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in...
-
Ryan out, Schaub to start vs. Seahawks
Ryan suffered a sprained ankle in last week's loss to the Rams
-
Jets cut Osemele after uncleared surgery
Osemele and the Jets disagreed about whether he needed surgery on his injured shoulder
-
Drew Brees set to return vs. Cardinals
Brees has been out since Week 2 with a torn ligament in his thumb
-
Redskins at Vikings key takeaways
Dwayne Haskins saw live game action for the second time, but the Vikings defense stood strong
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season