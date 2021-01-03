Who's Playing
Arizona @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Arizona 8-7; Los Angeles 9-6
What to Know
The Arizona Cardinals have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 1 of 2017. Arizona and Los Angeles will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It looks like the Cardinals must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They took a 20-12 hit to the loss column at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Arizona's only offensive touchdown came from RB Kenyan Drake.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. Los Angeles fell to Seattle 20-9. The contest was a 6-6 toss-up at halftime, but the Rams were outplayed the rest of the way. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of QB Jared Goff, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.44 yards per passing attempt.
Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
The losses put Arizona at 8-7 and Los Angeles at 9-6. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical matchup.
This next contest is expected to be close, with Arizona going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Cardinals, who are 7-8 against the spread.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Arizona comes into the contest boasting the second most yards per game in the NFL at 395.9. But Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 286.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.29
Odds
The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rams as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 11 games against Arizona.
- Dec 06, 2020 - Los Angeles 38 vs. Arizona 28
- Dec 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Arizona 24
- Dec 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 7
- Dec 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 31 vs. Arizona 9
- Sep 16, 2018 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Arizona 0
- Dec 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 32 vs. Arizona 16
- Oct 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Arizona 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Arizona 44 vs. Los Angeles 6
- Oct 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 17 vs. Arizona 13
- Dec 06, 2015 - Arizona 27 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Oct 04, 2015 - Los Angeles 24 vs. Arizona 22