Who's Playing

Arizona @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Arizona 8-7; Los Angeles 9-6

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 1 of 2017. Arizona and Los Angeles will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It looks like the Cardinals must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They took a 20-12 hit to the loss column at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Arizona's only offensive touchdown came from RB Kenyan Drake.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. Los Angeles fell to Seattle 20-9. The contest was a 6-6 toss-up at halftime, but the Rams were outplayed the rest of the way. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of QB Jared Goff, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.44 yards per passing attempt.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The losses put Arizona at 8-7 and Los Angeles at 9-6. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical matchup.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Arizona going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Cardinals, who are 7-8 against the spread.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Arizona comes into the contest boasting the second most yards per game in the NFL at 395.9. But Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 286.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rams as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 11 games against Arizona.