How to watch Rams vs. Saints: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
L.A. Rams (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: L.A. Rams 1-0-0; New Orleans 1-0-0
Last Season Records: L.A. Rams 13-3-0; New Orleans 13-3-0;
What to Know
New Orleans will take on the Rams on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Orleans winning the first 45-35 at home on the road and the Rams taking the second 26-23.
The Saints gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Houston 30-28. Among those leading the charge for New Orleans was RB Alvin Kamara, who picked up 97 yards on the ground on 13 carries and caught 7 passes for 72 yards.
Meanwhile, the Rams had to kick off their season on the road, but they showed no ill effects. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Carolina, sneaking past 30-27. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: New Orleans was the best in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 26. The Rams displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked second in the NFL in overall touchdowns, closing the year with 55 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Rams are a slight 2 point favorite against the Saints.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 3 point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
L.A. Rams and New Orleans both have two wins in their last four games.
- Jan 20, 2019 - New Orleans 23 vs. L.A. Rams 26
- Nov 04, 2018 - New Orleans 45 vs. L.A. Rams 35
- Nov 26, 2017 - L.A. Rams 26 vs. New Orleans 20
- Nov 27, 2016 - New Orleans 49 vs. L.A. Rams 21
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Alvin Kamara: 15.81 points
- Todd Gurley: 12.41 points
- Michael Thomas: 11.21 points
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 86 degrees.
