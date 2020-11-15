Who's Playing

Seattle @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Seattle 6-2; Los Angeles 5-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Los Angeles and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Seattle winning the first 30-29 at home and the Rams taking the second 28-12.

Los Angeles came up short against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, falling 28-17. Los Angeles gained 326 more yards than Miami, but the latter made more effective use of their yardage. QB Jared Goff had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice with only 5.82 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks came up short against the Buffalo Bills last week, falling 44-34. Seattle's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR DK Metcalf, who caught seven passes for one TD and 108 yards.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Rams going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-4 against the spread.

Los Angeles is now 5-3 while Seattle sits at 6-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at nine. But Seattle enters the matchup with 28 passing touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Rams are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Seattle.