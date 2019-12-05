How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles (home) vs. Seattle (away)
Current Records: Los Angeles 7-5; Seattle 10-2
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC West battle as the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Seattle is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week, winning 37-30.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 350 more yards than your opponent like Los Angeles did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the Arizona Cardinals 34-7. Los Angeles QB Jared Goff was slinging it as he passed for 424 yards and two TDs on 43 attempts. Goff ended up with a passer rating of 120.70.
Their wins bumped the Seahawks to 10-2 and the Rams to 7-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle enters the contest with 26 passing touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. On the other end of the spectrum, Los Angeles is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 13 on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams.
Over/Under: 48
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Seattle.
- Oct 03, 2019 - Seattle 30 vs. Los Angeles 29
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 36 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 33 vs. Seattle 31
- Dec 17, 2017 - Los Angeles 42 vs. Seattle 7
- Oct 08, 2017 - Seattle 16 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Dec 15, 2016 - Seattle 24 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Sep 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 9 vs. Seattle 3
- Dec 27, 2015 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Seattle 17
- Sep 13, 2015 - Los Angeles 34 vs. Seattle 31
