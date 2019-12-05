How to watch Rams vs. Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Los Angeles (home) vs. Seattle (away)

Current Records: Los Angeles 7-5; Seattle 10-2

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC West battle as the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Seattle is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week, winning 37-30.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 350 more yards than your opponent like Los Angeles did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the Arizona Cardinals 34-7. Los Angeles QB Jared Goff was slinging it as he passed for 424 yards and two TDs on 43 attempts. Goff ended up with a passer rating of 120.70.

Their wins bumped the Seahawks to 10-2 and the Rams to 7-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle enters the contest with 26 passing touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. On the other end of the spectrum, Los Angeles is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 13 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last nine games against Seattle.