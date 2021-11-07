Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Tennessee 6-2; Los Angeles 7-1

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to SoFi Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET next Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tennessee ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 34-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. The Titans' WR A.J. Brown looked sharp as he caught ten passes for one TD and 155 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Brown's 57-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams strolled past the Houston Texans with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 38-22. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of RB Darrell Henderson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for three TDs and 305 yards on 32 attempts. Henderson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Detroit Lions last week.

Tennessee is now 6-2 while Los Angeles sits at 7-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Tennessee enters the game with 13 rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. The Rams have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 22 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.