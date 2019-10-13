How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: Baltimore 3-2-0; Cincinnati 0-5-0
What to Know
Cincinnati and Baltimore are even-steven against one another since 2016 (both 3-3), but not for long. Cincinnati and Baltimore will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The Bengals stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
Cincinnati was close but not close enough last week as they fell 26-23 to Arizona. Cincinnati's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Tyler Boyd, who caught ten passes for 123 yards and one TD, and QB Andy Dalton, who passed for 262 yards and two TDs on 38 attempts. Dalton ended the game strong with a streak of seven complete passes.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Baltimore ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Pittsburgh, sneaking past 26-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.
Cincinnati is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Bengals and the Ravens split their matches last season, with the Bengals claiming a 34-23 win and the Ravens retaliating with a 24-21 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Ravens are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bengals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Cincinnati have won five out of their last eight games against Baltimore.
- Nov 18, 2018 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Sep 13, 2018 - Cincinnati 34 vs. Baltimore 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Baltimore 27
- Sep 10, 2017 - Baltimore 20 vs. Cincinnati 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Baltimore 10
- Nov 27, 2016 - Baltimore 19 vs. Cincinnati 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Cincinnati 24 vs. Baltimore 16
- Sep 27, 2015 - Cincinnati 28 vs. Baltimore 24
