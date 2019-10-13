How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Baltimore (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: Baltimore 3-2-0; Cincinnati 0-5-0

What to Know

Cincinnati and Baltimore are even-steven against one another since 2016 (both 3-3), but not for long. Cincinnati and Baltimore will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The Bengals stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

Cincinnati was close but not close enough last week as they fell 26-23 to Arizona. Cincinnati's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Tyler Boyd, who caught ten passes for 123 yards and one TD, and QB Andy Dalton, who passed for 262 yards and two TDs on 38 attempts. Dalton ended the game strong with a streak of seven complete passes.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Baltimore ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Pittsburgh, sneaking past 26-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.

Cincinnati is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Bengals and the Ravens split their matches last season, with the Bengals claiming a 34-23 win and the Ravens retaliating with a 24-21 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Ravens are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bengals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Cincinnati have won five out of their last eight games against Baltimore.