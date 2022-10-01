Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Baltimore

Current Records: Buffalo 2-1; Baltimore 2-1

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 2 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Bills are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but Buffalo was not quite the Miami Dolphins' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. Buffalo fell just short of Miami by a score of 21-19. Despite 285 more yards than Miami, Buffalo could not convert that extra yardage to scores. Despite the loss, Buffalo got a solid performance out of QB Josh Allen, who passed for two TDs and 400 yards on 63 attempts in addition to picking up 47 yards on the ground. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 130.50.

Meanwhile, Baltimore had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots this past Sunday. QB Lamar Jackson had a stellar game for Baltimore as he passed for four TDs and 218 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 107 yards. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 163.80.

Baltimore's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Buffalo and the Ravens now sit at an identical 2-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bills rank first in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 338 on average. Baltimore has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the most overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL at 12.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (One month free trial)

Paramount+ (One month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a 3-point favorite against the Ravens, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Baltimore have won three out of their last four games against Buffalo.