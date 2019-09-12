How to watch Ravens vs. Cardinals: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Baltimore (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: Baltimore 1-0-0; Arizona 0-0-1

Last Season Records: Baltimore 10-6-0; Arizona 3-13-0;

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arizona will have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They will take on Baltimore on the road at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. With a combined 1,064 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

Last week, Arizona took on Detroit for the first time this year, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. Neither the Cardinals nor Detroit could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a tie.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 444 more yards than your opponent like Baltimore did last Sunday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled Miami 59-10. Since Baltimore won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Miami's future revenge.

Arizona will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals ranked worst with respect to yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 241.6 on average. But the Ravens were the best in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 292.9 on average. So, the Arizona squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ravens are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.